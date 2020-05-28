WATCH | Longford Community Gardaí and Longford Library host annual Bealtaine Tea Dance online

It's perfect weather for a festival and, while the usual festivities of Bealtaine simply cannot go ahead this year, that didn't stop Longford Library and members of the Community Policing Unit from providing a fantastic afternoon of entertainment.

This year, due to Covid-19 regulations, the annual Bealtaine Tea Dance could not take place as usual. But an online, live video stream of the event hit Facebook at 3pm today and featured a number of local musicians and poets who joined the live video from their own locations.