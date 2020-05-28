Shave it all for access for all: Longford men to shave their heads for a good cause

While there are plenty of people complaining about the lack of hair salons due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but several south Longford men are planning to put their long hairstyles to good use - by shaving their heads for charity.

After several weeks of growing their hair, the lads are planning to shave it all off in an effort to raise funds for the community to build a new boat to bring groups of up to eight people with disabilities together on the blueway on the River Shannon this summer.

All going to plan, for the first time ever, all eight will be able to independently travel onto the new vessel when the bow is lowered, to go fishing or sightseeing with two other guests or carers and a professionally trained crew on board.

This will be the first P2 passenger vessel of its kind ever built in Ireland or the UK and it will be built here in Longford.

To make it happen, ten volunteers will shave all of their hair off on Monday, June 1, including Alan ‘The Yacht’ Farrell, Philip ‘Flash’ Gordon, RTE news reporter Ciaran Mullooly, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Gerard Farrell, Jonathan ‘Strokestown’ Cassidy, and many more to be confirmed.

All will be supporting the Lough Ree access for all initiative.

The organisers are looking for more volunteers to shave their heads and are collaborating with Waterways Ireland, the Irish Wheelchair Association andInland Fisheries Ireland with active engagement of Roscommon County Council and the Department of Community & Rural Affairs.

If you’d like to get involved, hone 0433327691 or e mail: loughreeaccessforall@ gmail.com for more details.

There is also a GoFundMe page called Shave it all for Access for all, which has already raised over €4,400. Donations are welcome.