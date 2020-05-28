Ballymahon GAA to run, walk or cycle 1,000km in a day

Covid-19 is really bringing out the best in people as local communities band together - while staying apart - to support each other.

Fundraising events have taken a huge hit in recent months but Ballymahon GAA is aiming to take on a 1,000km in a day challenge on Saturday, May 30.

Ballymahon GAA club members will run, walk or cycle 1,000km this weekend as part of a fundraising effort in aid of Kevin Stanbury and Ollie Cox.

“Kevin and Ollie, being from south Longford, have friends and family involved with Ballymahon GAA and the Ballymahon Community as a whole,” said Kevin Diffley, who is organising the event.

“Both Kevin and Ollie have encountered a tough few years after accidents that changed their lives.

“Any support that we as a Club and Community can provide for them will be greatly appreciated by them and their families. We are delighted as club to be able to support local and especially support Kevin, Ollie and their families during this tough time.

“Ballymahon GAA, along with the Cox and Stanbury family will be very grateful to anyone who can support us by either donating or getting involved with this challenge.

“During the current health crisis it is great to be in a position to help in any way and the Club hopes that this fundraising effort will be a great success.

“Thanks very much, stay safe, and we hope you can all help us out by either donating or participating next Saturday, from all at Ballymahon GAA.”

The club is looking for 50 to 100 people to get involved. Each person will do five or ten kilometres each.

For information or registration, contact 0860100027 or 0876805744.