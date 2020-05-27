McDonald's announce date of Longford drive-thru reopening

McDonald’s is reopening all Irish drive-thrus, including Longford.

The company said that from Tuesday to Thursday, June 2 to 4 they will reopen all drive thrus.

It's sure to be a big day for local fast food fans!

It follows the opening of six drive-thru restaurants in Dublin last week.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to help enable safe working so that we can now serve McDonald’s favourites to all parts of the UK and Ireland," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

"With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

"Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

"Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority."

The spokesperson added: "To manage the anticipated demand, we will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day."