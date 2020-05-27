Sign-on bail conditions reinstated for county Longford

Longford Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson has reinstated sign-on bail conditions for county Longford, following assurances by Superintendent Jim Delaney that all the relevant precautionary measures have been taken in local garda stations to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Judge Johnson had temporarily suspended the requirement for those on bail to sign-on when strict Covid-19 restrictions were imposed on the country in March.

"I'd be seeking a return to full bail conditions. We have strong Covid-19 measures in Longford. People can present at the station and we will write their names," said Supt Delaney in court this morning, stressing the importance of bail conditions in the policing of the county.

"The only thing I suspended was the signing on condition due to health regulations and at the behest of the gardaí," Judge Johnson replied.

Dupt Delaney explained that Longford Garda Station and all other stations in the county currently have a no-contact set-up, with strict adherence to social distancing and screens to minimise contact.

"(Those on bail) can present at the station. 99% of them are known to each member of the district. They don't have to handle any paperwork. The members can sign their names when they present at the station," he said.

"I was present yesterday at the High Court and there were signing on conditions being imposed in relation to an applicant."

Supt Delaney explained that he had "no input whatsoever" when the current sign-on restrictions were imposed and said that he was told to ask people to present to the station and not handle any paperwork.

Furthermore, the sign-on condition is a necessity in the management of a number of feuds in the county.

"There are eight feuds with 14 families," Supt Delaney explained, adding that, while bail conditions are not the only measure taken to manage these feuds, they are a big part of it.

"But if the families met at the Garda station would it not all kick off again?" Judge Johnson asked, expressing concern that a large amount of traffic heading towards the station would cause problems.

"That hasn't happened in the past 18 months," said Supt Delaney.

"These conditions were suspended for good reason," Judge Johnson replied, but noted that there were no objections to Supt Delaney's request.

"Superintendent, you have assured me that all measures have been put in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19. I will reinstate the sign-on conditions only for the county of Longford," he said, noting that other districts who would like to make an application for the same can do so.

Court orders will now go out to those who are required to sign on at the station and they will be asked to present to their relevant garda station, where a member of An Garda Síochána will write their name.