Fatal Drumlish car crash 'amply highlights the dangers of combining drugs with driving', says Judge

Longford Circuit Court this afternoon heard the heartbreaking facts of a fatal road traffic collision in Drumlish, which took away the life of a young mother of four and left her family devastated before Christmas 2017.

Gary Crichton appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson charged with dangerous driving, causing the death of young Leitrim woman, Claire Bann, on November 30, 2017.

The court heard how Mr Crichton was, according to statements given to gardaí by a witness who had spent some time with him earlier that day, “off his head” on drugs on the night of the incident.

Drug use was later confirmed by a urine sample at the hospital, which was indicative of heroin, cannabis and benzodiazepine consumption.

The court heard that Ms Bann was driving towards Drumlish from Longford with her partner Alan Gilroy on the evening of November 30 when her car collided head on with a Volkswagen Polo, which Mr Crichton was driving, on her side of the road.

Ms Bann swerved into the ditch and this resulted in her vehicle rolling onto its roof first, and landing on its side, with the driver’s side downwards.

Shortly after the first collision, a third vehicle, driven by a Ms Beata Jabloniec, collided with the roof of Ms Bann’s vehicle. Emergency services arrived and Ms Bann was pronounced dead at the scene.

A victim impact statement written by Mary Kelly Gilroy, mother of Ms Bann’s partner, Alan Gilroy, was read out to the court. Ms Gilroy had written it on behalf of her son as he was medically unfit to write it himself.

In her statement, Ms Gilroy revealed that, when her son woke up in the hospital, he could not accept that Claire was gone.

“He kept saying over and over that she said her leg hurt and that she loved him, and to never forget that,” the statement read, referring to a brief conversation between Ms Bann and Mr Gilroy between the first and second collisions.

“He said she died in his arms and that he was telling her not to close her eyes and that he loved her.”

Mr Gilroy, the statement added, has suffered from severe PTSD since the incident. When he was leaving the hospital after the incident, he became highly distressed.

“The day of the funeral was the last day he would get in anyone’s car for six to eight months,” Ms Gilroy’s victim impact statement read.

“He would only go into Longford for appointments on the public bus, which drove past the scene of the accident. He’d pass the crash site and people on the bus would hear him screaming.”

Mr Gilroy needs constant care since the accident and suffers nightmares and “horrific flashbacks”. He also suffers from memory loss and, according to his mother, is in a “very dark place” and often has suicidal thoughts.

“He is in a terrible vortex where he cannot separate reality from fiction,” her statement read.

“He believes Claire is alive and visiting her sister. This is how he copes. Once every two or three days I can get him to see reality and he is scared of his own head and says there is only one way to stop it.

“He says he won’t do that until he gets justice for Claire. After this is what scares this family.”

Mr Crichton, when he took to the stand, said that he is “deeply, deeply sorry” for what happened.

“It’s all I think about every day. When I try not to think about it, it’s all I can think about. It’s always there,” he said.

He also told the court that he suffered from a drug addiction but, since he went into custody a year ago, he has gotten clean and hopes to continue on his road to recovery.

Judge Keenan Johnson said that he will need some time to pass judgement and set a date for sentencing for Thursday, June 4.

“There is a huge tragedy at the centre of this case and that is the death of Ms Bann. I want to extend my sympathies to her family,” said Judge Johnson.

“This case amply highlights the dangers of combining drugs with driving. This was a senseless death. It should never have happened and my heart goes out to the family. You have my deepest sympathies.”

