Only two cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford since this time last week

It's good news all round today as Ireland reports no new deaths for the first time in over two months. Here in Longford, there have been only two new cases reported since this time last week, indicating that the virus is slowly but surely being brought under control.

Longford's total number of cases currently stands at 281.

There were 59 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today, bringing the national total to 24,698.

Of the 24,698 confirmed cases in Ireland since the virus first arrived in the country, there have been 21,060 recoveries and 1,606 deaths, leaving a total of just 2,032 active cases in the country at the moment - 54 of which are serious or critical.

