WATCH | Longford's Darragh Greene appears in Kinetica #IHaveMyReasons campaign
Longford swimmer, Darragh Greene, is now an ambassador for Kinetica Sports' new #IHaveMyReasons campaign.
The campaign went live earlier this month and the Newtownforbes man appeared in part one of the campaign.
#IHaveMyReasons campaign is live! Part 1 hints at the reasons behind @GreeneDarragh’s drive to achieve his goals.— Kinetica Sports (@KineticaSports) May 5, 2020
Moral of the story? Whatever drives Darragh and whatever drives you, is your business. Our business is to get you to your goal by being your ‘how’. #IHaveMyReasons pic.twitter.com/PqpuQTxzIW
Darragh himself expressed his delight at being involved in the campaign via Twitter.
"Delighted to become a #teamkinetica brand ambassador for their new campaign #ihavemyreasons," he said. "Especially in these crazy times, we all have and need our own reasons to keep us going and motivated. Excited to have @KineticaSports
as a part of my journey towards Tokyo 2021."
