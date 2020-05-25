WATCH | Longford's Darragh Greene appears in Kinetica #IHaveMyReasons campaign

Longford swimmer, Darragh Greene, is now an ambassador for Kinetica Sports' new #IHaveMyReasons campaign.

The campaign went live earlier this month and the Newtownforbes man appeared in part one of the campaign.

#IHaveMyReasons campaign is live! Part 1 hints at the reasons behind @GreeneDarragh’s drive to achieve his goals.



Moral of the story? Whatever drives Darragh and whatever drives you, is your business. Our business is to get you to your goal by being your ‘how’. #IHaveMyReasons pic.twitter.com/PqpuQTxzIW — Kinetica Sports (@KineticaSports) May 5, 2020

Darragh himself expressed his delight at being involved in the campaign via Twitter.

"Delighted to become a #teamkinetica brand ambassador for their new campaign #ihavemyreasons," he said. "Especially in these crazy times, we all have and need our own reasons to keep us going and motivated. Excited to have @KineticaSports

as a part of my journey towards Tokyo 2021."

