The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford remains at 280.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Friday, there was no change in the Longford figure.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 663 while in Offaly the number of cases is 478. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 256. The county has now gone three days without a newly confirmed case.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 82 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,873 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,392.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given the latest update on deaths from and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today it had been informed that a total of four people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 24 May the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

