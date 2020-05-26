Ballymahon student has short story published in the Irish Times

Well done to fifth Year student Heulwen Dawson -Stanley whose short story was published in The Irish Times.

Her story, entitled ‘Smelly Wellies’ appeared in the Roddy Doyle Fighting Words supplement on Tuesday, May 12. It is also available to read online.

This is a great achievement for Heulwen. A lot of students from all over Ireland submitted stories but only a small number were selected for publication in the Irish Times.

Roddy Doyle, in his introduction to the Fighting Words supplement commented on the current uncertain times we are living in, he said:

“I worry, I wake up feeling anxious, before my feet are on the floor. I worry about the future, my family’s, my own, the country’s. But I read the work in this new edition of Fighting Words and I stop worrying, or I worry a lot less. Because our future is in great hands.”

We at Ballymahon Vocational School are very proud of Heulwen’s achievement and we wish her well in her future literary endeavours.

In our school, we continue encourage students to write creatively and we have many literacy initiatives that our students can engage in.

Well done to Heulwen - you are a credit to Ballymahon Vocational School.