Elvis puts on a show in Longford's first Covid-era outdoor gig

Elvis fans at St Joseph’s Daycare Centre were in for a real treat on Saturday, May 16, last as some local musicians pulled together to put on a bit of a show for their entertainment.

Pat Harley, aka Barlow - Longford’s premiere Elvis impersonator - organised a music event for St Joseph’s Daycare centre on Saturday.

This may have been Longford’s first ever Covid era outdoor concert.

The residents gathered in the dining room, which has big windows that command a great view of the front car park.

Elvis, accompanied by well known local musicians, Tommy 'Taebag' Kelly and Shane Kennedy performed for an hour to the residents and staff who clapped and sang along inside the centre windows.

Shane Crossan brought along Longford School of Rock’s new gigrig and a sound system, which provided a great platform for Elvis to shake his stuff.

Barlow hopes to repeat the concert in other local centres for older people who have not been able to meet families or travel for over two months.