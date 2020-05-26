Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Until we have a Covid-19 vaccine it won’t be safe to assemble in numbers

The debate about GAA games goes on, and on.

To an extraordinary degree, given the actual circumstances related to the virus swirling all around us.

Nobody seems to want to believe that it’s possible that GAA games won’t be played in 2021. Yet, most people who know the game realise the risks inherent in playing a match of any note.

How many players spit, and shout into their opponents faces?

How many players grab flesh above the rib cage and squeeze it as hard as possible? Whilst doing this, they attempt to say something into the ear of the recipient.

Observing social distancing, of course.

Can anyone think of a player reaching for the eye of an opponent and trying to gouge it, while going up for the ball?

Whereas ordinary mortals aren’t even supposed to touch their own faces.

Every physical outrage possible is now open to exploitation.

Okay, not every single player engages in that sort of thuggery, and some decent teams don’t engage at all - but they’re in the minority.

In Longford we now seem to have a team of decent people, but in the recent past, we had a few proponents of the above behaviour.

It’s not nice.

That’s the reality of playing a competitive game of gaelic football nowadays. It has been so for some time.

Then we get to the ‘social spacing’.

How will that be honoured?

Until we have found a cure for Covid-19, it won’t be safe for anyone to mix with people or to assemble in numbers.

How will Croke Park, for example, handle the waves of people jammed together buying drinks, at half time, and before the game, and after the game?

Maybe they’ll close the bar?

I spoke to someone in Croke Park last week who agreed with me about the reality that is still awaiting.

Delays by the HSE are quite scandalous decisions.

Yes, decision, because there are some nurses that offered help with the current crisis and for various reasons, they were deemed ‘unfit’.

Even the Mental Health Commission complained on Monday, May 11 about the “horrendous delays in receiving test results” for their own staff.

Meanwhile politicians continue to receive salaries, plus unvouched expenses. Another Government decision.

But of course the government doesn’t actually set salaries and expenses.

Strange then, they have to vote to ratify them into law if that’s the case?