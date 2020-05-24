Stonepark pupils take on charity cycling challenges

Lockdown has been a difficult time for everyone but some people have been using it to their advantage and getting out for exercise, while raising money for charity - and adhering to government restrictions.

Luke Kenny and Jake Kelly from Stonepark National School have been cycling for charity over the past few weeks, raising money for their chosen charities during a difficult time when fundraising events are being cancelled.

Eight-year-old Luke Kenny took on the challenge to cycle 100km for Laura Lynn Children’s Hospital. He recently completed his 100km and raised an incredible €1525 for the charity.

“We are absolutely thrilled with him and Luke himself is very proud of his accomplishments,” said Luke’s mother, Amanda.

“Thanks to everyone who supported him and made donations for this very worthy cause. We are just waiting for the funds to drawdown from GoFundMe so we can send it all to LauraLynn.

“We initially set it at €500 and I was thinking we’ll never get that much but he got that in the first few hours and he was delighted with himself.”

Some of Luke’s pals from Stonepark joined him for the last kilometre of his cycle, keeping social distancing. They was Alexandra and Daniel Haduk, Jake Kelly and Troy O’Leary.

In fact, Jake Kelly himself has taken on his own cycling challenge, according to his mother, Tina McDonagh.

Jake is nine years old and in third class at Stonepark NS. He decided he would like to do something to support his frontline heroes and took on the challenge a 150km cycle over a two-week period in the hope of raising money for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

His mother set up a fundraising page via Facebook, which pays directly to the hospital with a starting goal of €300, but Jake has raised a total of €2,000 in total for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Donations can still be made to Luke’s cause via Luek Cycles for LauraLynn on GoFundMe.com or Jake’s Fundraiser for CMRF Crumlin on Facebook.