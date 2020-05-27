Longford 'superhero' Megan Gorman puts her birthday and First Communion celebrations on hold

The children of Ms Anne Newman’s second class in Stonepark National School have been very busy drawing pictures of front line workers and writing their acrostic poems with the word Covid.

Megan Gorman decided to draw her Daddy as he is a care assistant and has been working all through the Covid-19 pandemic and she is very proud of him.



Megan’s mum Mary says her daughter ‘is a superhero in our eyes’.



Mary explained, “Megan celebrated her 9th birthday on Friday, May 22 and was due to make her Holy Communion this Saturday, May 30, but is being so good at accepting all these celebrations are put on hold until we can do it safely.”

Mum Mary added, "Megan can't wait to celebrate her two special days with family and friends in the near future, please God. She has been the best girl."