Woman appears in court charged in connection with fight on Longford's Main Street

A woman has appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with a fight that took place on Longford's Main Street earlier this week.

Helen McDonagh, 7 Lanna Aoibhinn, Longford, was charged with affray and threatening or abusive behaviour on Main Street Longford on May 19, 2020.

Two men appeared before Longford District Court on Tuesday morning charged with the same incident.

Ms McDonagh was granted bail with a number of conditions including that she have no contact, direct or indirect with Michael Nevin or any of his family and that she abstain from posting on social media.

