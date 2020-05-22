Two minors charged with litany of shoplifting offences granted bail

Two minors have appeared before a special sitting of Longford District Court this afternoon charged with a long list of shoplifting offences.

The two sisters, aged 11 and 13, were granted bail with what Sgt Paddy McGirl referred to as "stringent conditions" due to their age and the number of offences.

Among those are conditions to obey a strict curfew of 8pm to 8am and to comply with HSE guidelines.

The girls have also been ordered to stay out of a large number of Longford retail outlets.

They have also been ordered to stay off a number of Longford town streets including Main Street, Dublin Street, New Street, Ballymahon Street and the Market Square.

The two young people have been remanded on bail until July 14.