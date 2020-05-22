ASTI secures full indemnity and advises its members to engage with the Calculated Grades for Leaving Certificate 2020 model

The ASTI, together with the union’s legal advisers, engaged with the Department of Education and Skills today on their concerns regarding the indemnity that has been made available by the Department of Education and Skills for teachers undertaking work on the Calculated Grades for Leaving Certificate 2020 model.

Those concerns related to the potential for teachers to have to bear legal costs should civil proceedings be taken against them arising from discharge of their functions under the calculated grades model.

As part of that process, the ASTI sought to have full indemnity available for teachers while they undertake this work in good faith.

The ASTI has now secured the necessary clear assurances and clarifications that allow for teachers to proceed with this work without fear of negative financial consequences.

Crucially, the Department of Education and Skills has given an undertaking that in all cases where the indemnity applies, the Chief State Solicitor’s Office will take over the running of the litigation.

This strengthening of the indemnity will ensure that a teacher will not have to employ her/ his own legal team to defend herself/ himself and run the risk of incurring large irrecoverable costs and expenses.

The ASTI is now in a position to advise its members to engage with the Calculated Grades for Leaving Certificate 2020 model.

Teachers can now proceed with the process and will apply the high professional standards it requires.