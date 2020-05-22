ESB dealing with power outages across Longford due to high winds

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As high winds sweep across the country, the ESB are currently working to repair power outages across county Longford, with Edgeworthstown, Drumlish and Ballymahon affected.

ESB says the 'estimated restore time' is 6pm this evening (Friday, May 22).

ESB stated: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Areas hit by power outages

Edgeworthstown - 146 customers 

Drumlish - 67 customers

Ballymahon - 10 customers 

Rooskey - 107 customers