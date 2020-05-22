ESB dealing with power outages across Longford due to high winds

As high winds sweep across the country, the ESB are currently working to repair power outages across county Longford, with Edgeworthstown, Drumlish and Ballymahon affected.

ESB says the 'estimated restore time' is 6pm this evening (Friday, May 22).

ESB stated: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Areas hit by power outages

Edgeworthstown - 146 customers

Drumlish - 67 customers

Ballymahon - 10 customers

Rooskey - 107 customers