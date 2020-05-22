Man jailed for three years for robbing Ardagh Post Office

A man who robbed over €13,000 from Ardagh Post Office in October and took the car of a lady who was inside the post office at the time has been sentenced to five years in prison with the final two years suspended.

Alan Coyne, Ballinaree Cottage, Edgeworthstown, appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court this afternoon, where victim impact statements from two victims were heard.

Taking to the stand himself, Mr Coyne explained that he had a serious drug debt, which led him to rob the Post Office in the south Longford heritage village.

"Nobody deserves this," he said.

"I'm a big guy. I'd be afraid if someone came in and did that so I can only imagine what these two women went through.

"I'd gladly go to jail if it gives these two ladies a bit of peace."

Full story to follow.