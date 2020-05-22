Longford gardaí stop driver with two extremely worn tyres
A motorist in Longford was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice for driving with two extremely worn front tyres.
Longford Roads Policing Unit members were on duty on Thursday, May 21 when they stopped the driver who was also a towing a trailer.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver towing a trailer. The two front tyres were extremely worn.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 21, 2020
FCPN issued. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/cNF77G8HVu
