Longford gardaí stop driver with two extremely worn tyres

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford gardaí stop driver with two extremely worn tyres

Longford gardaí stop driver with two extremely worn tyres

A motorist in Longford was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice for driving with two extremely worn front tyres.

Longford Roads Policing Unit members were on duty on Thursday, May 21 when they stopped the driver who was also a towing a trailer. 