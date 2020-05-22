Longford company involved in launch of new range of hand sanitisers

In response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Lanesboro based, Lough Ree Distillery and Shannon Retail Innovation have teamed up to produce a new range of hand sanitisers.

Shannon Retail Innovation tweeted the announcement.

"Today we are launching our new partnership with Lough Ree Distillery Longford and a new range of hand sanitisers produced in Ireland.

"All products are produced to the WHO (World Health Organization) spec for alcohol hand rub and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine approved which is required for it to be legal for sale and use in Ireland."

The three founders of Lough Ree Distillery are Peter and Michael Clancy and their sister Sheila Mullen.

In August 2018, the Lanesboro-based micro distillery made headlines when it became the first licensed distillery in the region for over 175 years.

In addition to producing their multi award winning Sling Shot Gin in Lanesboro, Lough Ree Distillery also launched an award-winning vodka and a high quality single grain Irish Whiskey.