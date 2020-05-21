Heartbroken Edgeworthstown family in plea for information on missing red setter

A Longford family has put out an appeal to anyone who may have seen their beloved red setter dog, who goes by the name of Paddy.

Paddy went missing in the Edgeworthstown area while out for his morning walk and his family are extremely worried that he may have had a seizure, gotten disoriented and run off.

His family are worried that he never returned home, despite knowing his way home.

Anyone who may have seen him can contact Sean on 087 760 6502.