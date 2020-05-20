Two appear in court for fighting on Longford Main Street

Two men appeared at Longford District Court yesterday afternoon, shortly after a fight on Main Street, Longford.

Michael Nevin, 5 Weavers Court, Clondalkin, Dublin, and Thomas McDonagh, 7 Lana Aoibhinn, St Michael's Road, Longford, were charged with affray, threatening and abusive behaviour, and obstructing gardaí who were effecting arrest.

Sgt Gerry Newton told the court yesterday that the two men were arrested at 10.35am yesterday morning and conveyed to Longford Garda Station.

"I believe it goes back to a fair fight that happened a number of years ago," Sgt Newton told the court, referring to an arranged boxing match that took place between the two men.

"You got a bit of a dragging," Judge Hughes said to Mr McDonagh, gesturing to his tshirt, which had been ripped in a number of places.

"Your vest isn't torn at all," he said to Mr Nevin.

"It was more handbag stuff, Judge," Mr Nevin joked.

The pair have been remanded on bail to July 21, with a number of conditions, including that they they away from each other and each other's families and that they abstain from posting on social media.