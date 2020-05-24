Edgeworthstown man given two weeks to pay €500 compensation for damaging neighbour's car

A man charged with criminal damage in a local housing estate has been ordered to come up with €500 in compensation for his neighbour, whose car he damaged in July last year.

George Casey 20 Divine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, appeared before last Friday’s sitting of Granard District Court.

Sgt Paddy McGirl explained to the court that gardaí received a call on July 12, 2019, at approximately 7.15pm to attend an incident at Divine Crescent, where the defendant resides.

“The neighbour’s motor vehicle was damaged during the incident,” he said.

“Mr Casey was in the estate, extremely intoxicated. He was shouting and roaring. A neighbour heard a crashing, banging noise and went out to see Mr Casey walking into his home.”

Mr Casey had allegedly smashed in the window of a car with a rock, causing €500 worth of damage to the vehicle, including damage to the paintwork.

“He arrived on his way home, intoxicated,” explained defence solicitor, Frank Gearty.

“There was an exchange between himself and the injured party. She told him to go away and he reacted by doing what he did.”

“He seems rather chilled out and relaxed in himself. He’s chewing gum,” Judge Hughes noted, observing Mr Casey.

Mr Gearty replied that the form that his client has displayed in recent times is due to “significant depression”.

“Have you €500 for me?” Judge Hughes asked Mr Casey.

“No. When do you want it?” Mr Casey replied.

“Today,” said Judge Hughes. “Do you remember the day you smashed the window? You’ve had a year to pay €500.”

“I have a year?” said Mr Casey, mishearing him.

“You had a year. She’s been out of pocket for a year,” Judge Hughes shot back.

“She had insurance,” said Mr Casey.

“It doesn’t matter. You owe her €500,” said Judge Hughes, giving Mr Casey until June 19 to come up with the compensation.

The matter will thereafter be finalised by way of a small fine.