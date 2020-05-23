Edgeworthstown man allegedly wasn’t living at address given to gardaí

A man facing dumping charges is due to appear in court on June 19 after it was alleged he wasn’t living at the address he had given gardaí.

Several gardaí called to James Gibson’s address at Lisnangh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and reported that Mr Gibson was not there when he was supposed to be.

Solicitor Fiona Baxter, explained that Mr Gibson is arguing that, while he may not have been there when gardaí called, he was there before and after and maintains he was at the address.

There are eight garda witnesses for the case, the court heard.

“If I find that all the guards are telling the truth, he’ll go to Circuit Court. This carries a prison sentence,” said Judge Hughes.

The case is due to be revisited on June 19, 2020.