LCRL answers Longford's call during Covid-19 pandemic

Longford Community Resources CLG (LCRL) has adapted how it delivers its services and is also providing additional services to support individuals and communities throughout County Longford to cope with the demands that face each and every one of us daily during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Adrian Greene, CEO of LCRL, outlined, “We are living in stressful and worrying times, and a lot of us feel lonely, isolated and challenged by the measures that have been introduced.

“While we all understand that these measures have been implemented to protect the nation, keep us safe, and slow down the spread of the virus, as individuals and communities, we now have to embrace these challenges.

“We recognise that our feelings of loneliness, isolation, and worry are normal during these difficult times, and we hope by working together, it will help us all get through this challenging period.”

Longford Community Resources has embraced the ‘In This Together’ campaign, introduced by the Government in April, to encourage the public to look after their mental wellbeing, stay active, and stay connected.

LCRL has organised online activities that can be undertaken from your own home to help people feel connected, to help you stay active and keep fit, and also to help you look after your mental health.

For those who cannot access online activities, supports are also available via phone and text.

Mr Greene also explained that LCRL has recently established a local Food Bank in collaboration with Food Cloud.

Food is collected from Food Cloud and packaged in parcels by the LCRL team and distributed weekly to families most in need in county Longford.

With the support of other local organisations such as Lus na Greine FRC, Edgeworthstown District Development Association, Bridgeways FRC, and Local Link, in the first few weeks of this initiative, over 100 families in county Longford have benefited from this initiative.

LCRL staff are also involved in packaging and distributing activity packs and sweet treats to young people throughout the county.

These packages contain items such as chalk, playing cards, colouring supplies, balls, diablos, etc, something for everyone to keep you occupied.

The team in LCRL is also supporting the Midlands Polish Community in collecting materials (100% cotton and elastic) for their face mask making project. These masks are given free of charge to home carers, local groups and organisations to use when delivering food and prescriptions, to vulnerable people.

As well as providing the additional support to individuals and community groups during Covid-19, LCRL continues to support people who are already unemployed, those who have recently lost their job or have had their hours reduced or those who are looking to go back to education or take up training.

Supports are available for unemployed people who want to set up their own business and for existing small businesses who are finding it difficult to survive during Lockdown. Even in these difficult times, it is good to make positive plans for the future.

LCRL’s Longford Volunteer Centre is busier than ever managing an influx of enquiries from good-hearted people who have registered with them to help out during the crisis.

The Volunteer Centre is working closely with local community organisations to place these volunteers appropriately and to assist community organisations to involve volunteers in their responses to the current pandemic.

Mr Greene concluded, “Longford Community Resources is happy to try and assist any individual or any community group in whatever way we can. If we cannot help you directly, we can refer you to someone who can. Please just get in touch, and we’ll try to help. By working together, we can all get through these unprecedented times.”

Longford Community Resources can be contacted on 043 -33 45555 or email enquiries@lcrl.ie. You can follow them on Facebook @LCRLclg and Twitter @lcrlreception or log on to their website lcrl.ie for up to date information or contact staff directly as required.