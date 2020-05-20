Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford stabilises

After a recent and dramatic spike saw the number of cases of Covid-19 in county Longford increase by 104 in just three days, it seems Longford is back to its average daily increase of just two or three new cases per day.

At the time of going to print, Longford had confirmed a total of 279 cases of coronavirus, a jump of just 10 cases since the same time last week.

Those figures come as the country enters its five-phase roadmap to reopening the country. Some Longford businesses have already opened as part of the first phase with strict social distancing guidelines.

Nationally, since the virus arrived in Ireland, there were 24,200 confirmed cases in Ireland at the time of going to print yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. Of those, at total of 19,470 have recovered and 1,547 have sadly passed away.

Currently, there are 3,183 active cases across Ireland, and the daily increase and number of deaths has dropped considerably over the past few weeks.