LATEST: 279 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford

According to the latest county by county case breakdown for figures of Covid-19 infection available, Longford has 279 cases.

Figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Saturday, also show that the number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 654 while in Offaly the number of cases is 459. Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 253.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,693 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,367.

A further four more people have sadly died with Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that as of 11am on Monday, 18 May, 88 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

