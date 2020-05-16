Longford lady offering reward to help find gold chain of huge sentimental importance

A Longford lady is offering a reward as part of an appeal to help find a gold chain of huge sentimental importance.

The gold chain, with two small medallions, a St Bridget's Cross and a Celtic symbol, was LOST by a somewhere between the post office in Ballinalee and Tesco Longford.

Trina Sammon said the chain is 'of huge sentimental importance'.

A reward is being offered for the return of the chain and if anyone has information or may have found it, they can contact Trina on Facebook or at 087 456 7468.