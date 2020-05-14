Gardaí in Longford appeal for witnesses following early morning burglary on Park Road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an early morning burglary in the Park Road area of Longford town on Tuesday, May 12.

A lone occupant of a dwelling in the area disturbed a male attempting to gain entry to a home at approximately 6.30am.

The suspect fled on foot in the direction of Longford town but gardaí say he may have turned into Teffia Park, the Railway Station or towards the canal.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and observed anybody fleeing from the area on foot, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with Longford Garda Station on 0433350570.