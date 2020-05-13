Maura Higgins poised for Love Island 'Take 2'? Longford model 4/1 to take part in next series

Love Island star Maura Higgins took to her Instagram on Sunday for a chat with her fans with the Irish bombshell saying she would consider going back onto Love Island because, “I need a man”.

This has resulted in fans of Maura Higgins and Love Island, requesting odds on the Longford model to take part as an islander in the next series to try and find love again. BoyleSports initially made it a 33/1 chance but punters are very optimistic it will happen seeing those odds plummet into 4/1.

Another option for the Ann Summers brand ambassador is to host the next series of Love Island and that can be backed at odds of 10/1, having crumbled in from 25/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Maura’s Instagram Q&A on Sunday night has sent fans into a frenzy after she admitted she would go back to the Love Island villa looking for love. It’s just 4/1 now that Maura will become an islander again, but those odds were as big as 33/1. The producers would love to have the Irish model back on the show, with the option of her becoming the host for the new series backed into 10/1 from 25/1.”

Maura Higgins

To take part in next Love Island series as islander – 4/1

To become the new host of the next Love Island series – 10/1