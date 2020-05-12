UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with €35,000 Clondra drugs seizure released without charge

Gardaí from the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs unit who arrested the man (30s) this morning, Tuesday 12th May, 2020 in relation to the cocaine seizure of approximately €35,000 have released the man from the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.