Lanesboro teens reach national YEA final

ECO-UNESCO have announced a youth project from Lanesboro has reached the final of this year’s Young Environmentalist Awards.

Almost 500 applications were received, which is a record breaking number despite the covid interruptions.

ECO-UNESCO will be announcing the winner’s virtually on Thursday, May 21 through YouTube live and social media platforms.

The Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA) recognises and rewards young people aged 10-18 who have taken environmental action and created projects that will help solve environmental issues.

The event sees more than 4,000 participants each year. Although schools are closed during this time, young people are still continuing their environmental projects at home.

Lanesboro Community College has made it to the finals of the Junior Water Category for their efforts in investigating the effects of waste on life in the river Shannon.

They have lobbied local politicians for more bins in the area and raised community awareness of the damage pollution is having on the river.

Elaine Nevin, Director of ECO-UNESCO said “We are delighted at the quality of applications this years. Young people are still taking eco action and continuing their projects at home, despite the pandemic.”

For more information on the Young Environmentalist Awards please go to www.yea.ie.