Abbeyshrule Canal to be wheelchair friendly

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Abbeyshrule Canal to be wheelchair friendly

Cllr Mick Cahill has welcomed the fact that the Royal Canal at Abbeyshrule is to be made user friendly. The development will see a user-friendly area for cyclists, walkers and wheelchair users.

“It’ll be a welcome development,” said Cllr Cahill.

“That walk is getting a lot of use. It’ll enhance the visitor experience. I want to welcome it. It’s great to see the County Council supporting local work and it is a great use of the Community Grants Scheme.”