Abbeyshrule Canal to be wheelchair friendly

Cllr Mick Cahill has welcomed the fact that the Royal Canal at Abbeyshrule is to be made user friendly. The development will see a user-friendly area for cyclists, walkers and wheelchair users.

“It’ll be a welcome development,” said Cllr Cahill.

“That walk is getting a lot of use. It’ll enhance the visitor experience. I want to welcome it. It’s great to see the County Council supporting local work and it is a great use of the Community Grants Scheme.”