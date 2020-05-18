Longford ICA members sewing scrubs for frontline workers

We may be in lockdown and staying home but that’s not stopping the ICA ladies.

Some of our ladies have been busy sewing scrubs for frontline workers.

The material was sent down from ICA head office as part of the sew scrubs for Ireland organised by Sinead Lawlor and our volunteers got sewing straight away. On Friday last, May 8, nine designer scrubs were handed over to the Longford Palliative

Care nurses and they were over the moon to receive same, another eight will be handed over when finished.

Thanks to the ladies who volunteered their time and skills to help out our frontline staff.

We hope you are all keeping safe during these unprecedented times and remember we are all just a phone call away, so ladies keep in touch and continue to stay home if you can and stay safe .