Longford community platform for disabled people during Covid-19

Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI) is a campaigning, national representative organisation that promotes the philosophy of independent living and seeks to build an inclusive society for disabled people.

Central to the way they work is to ensure that policy decisions that impact on the lives of disabled people have to be directly influenced by those whose lives are directly affected.

Their philosophy can be summed up as: ‘Nothing about us without us!’ and ‘Rights Not Charity’.

Longford man, James Cawley is policy officer at the national Disabled Persons’ Organisations (DPO).

Mr Cawley said, “We at Independent Living Movement Ireland in the face of Covid-19 are busy creating online communities to keep disabled people socially active during this global pandemic.

“We have created a number of platforms online at a national level and now we are providing access to community support and training programmes through a number of community platforms with the view to get a Longford one up and running.

“These platforms are an opportunity for disabled people to stay socially connected and find out information on supports and services in their local community.

“We have guest speakers from mainstream services that give information and talk about what is available to them during Covid-19 and beyond. Our ONSIDE project are doing specific sessions in Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/ Leitrim, Donegal, Clare and we are now adding Longford to the list.

“Covid-19 has presented challenges for us all in terms of daily living so it is hoped that the community platforms online will provide a response to the challenge of social isolation caused by Covid-19, through creating a shared social space for the voices of local disabled adults using Zoom.”

For more information or to be a part of the Longford platform contact ILMI Policy officer James Cawley on jamescawley@ilmi.ie.