LATEST: Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford

There have been three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford, according to the latest figures from Saturday, May 9. These new cases bring the county's total to 267.

Across the borders, there are 753 cases confirmed in Cavan; Westmeath has 643 confirmed cases; Roscommon has 247 confirmed cases, while Leitrim is still the lowest in the country with 74 confirmed cases.

Nationally, there have been 15 new deaths in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 1,467. There have also been 139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The national total currently stands at 23,135 confirmed cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"As we approach May 18, the next date highlighted in the government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with COVID-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.



"While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made."