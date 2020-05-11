Picnic tables stolen from canal park area of Ballymahon

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two picnic tables from the canal park area of Ballymahon last week and the destruction of another picnic table from the nearby Brannigan Harbour last month.

Members of the Royal Canal Amenity Group have expressed their disappointment at the theft, stating that the monetary impact of these crimes is significant as the tables are provided from public grants, fundraising and from the generosity of supportive donors.

The tables were taken some time over the bank holiday weekend. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Ballymahon Garda Station on 09064 32303.