No new cases of coronavirus in Longford according to latest figures

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Longford, according to the latest figures, which were released today. As of Friday, May 8, there were 264 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in county Longford. That's after four new cases were confirmed yesterday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 12 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,458 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 10 May the HPSC has been notified of 236 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.