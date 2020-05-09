Man charged with credit card theft was caught via the CCTV system he was hired to install

A man who was arrested by gardaí this week and charged with credit card theft was identified via a CCTV camera system he was hired to install prior to the alleged crime.

Gardaí responded to reports of a fire at a factory premises in Farneyhoogan, Co Longford on Sunday, May 2, at approximately 3.30am. Significant damage was caused to the premises but no injuries were reported. A technical examination was carried out by Gardaí and investigations are ongoing.

Following the fire, CCTV and an alarm system were installed at the premises.

Gardaí received a report of a theft from the same premises on Wednesday, May 6, at approximately 2pm. A credit card had been taken and the culprit is alleged to be a 19-year-old male who was hired to install the new CCTV system. Gardaí identified him via CCTV footage from the cameras he had installed.

Following Garda enquires, the male was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He has been charged and is due to appear in court.