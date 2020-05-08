Legan Sarsfields GAA to #Run4Pieta this weekend to support Pieta House

The annual Darkness Into Light walk, which sees thousands of people across the country get up in the wee hours of the morning and walk until the sun comes up, has had to be cancelled this year, due to Covid-19.

Unfortunately, that has meant a serious decrease in funding for the worthy charity, which offers so much to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide.

The charity relies on the generosity of the public whose donations and fundraising make up over 80% of their income.

But if there's one thing the coronavirus has done right, it's bringing the community together in support of others and that's exactly what Legan Sarsfields GAA are doing this weekend to support Pieta House.

GAA clubs across the country have been asked to help raise money for Pieta House and, seeing as there's not much GAA going on, clubs are jumping at the chance to provide for others.

Legan Sarsfields GAA are taking on a 24 hour consecutive running fundraising challenge this weekend, which will involve running from 5.30am on Saturday, May 9 into the light of 5.30am on Sunday, May 10.

The club will be holding part of this at Whyte's shop where there will be an opportunity for people to support the cause. All strict HSE guidelines will apply.

Anyone who wishes to donate online can do so via the club's Just Giving campaign.