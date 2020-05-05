Another sizeable increase in Longford as 22 new cases of Covid-19 are confirmed

As the country is looking at an easing of lockdown restrictions, it seems Longford is only just getting started following a dramatic spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases last night, and another lesser, but still sizeable increase announced this evening.

Figures from Sunday, May 3, which have just been released, indicate that 22 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Longford, bringing the county's total to 235.

The county saw its largest daily increase in Covid-19 figures to date yesterday evening, with a huge jump of 60 new cases confirmed, according to figures from Saturday, May 2.

Longford's 235 confirmed cases make up 1.1% of the national total which, as of this evening is 21,983, following the announcement of 211 new confirmed cases.

The county’s daily increase, up to Monday, May 4, has been relatively small with the largest number of new cases to that date being 11. Those 60 new cases marked a 39% increase on the previous day’s figures. The numbers were based off of figures from Saturday, May 2.

Across the borders, figures released today (from Sunday, May 3), show that county Cavan has a total of 694 cases confirmed, making up 3.2% of the overall figure, while Westmeath was at 547 confirmed cases (2.5%).

Meanwhile, Roscommon had a recorded 181 confirmed cases (0.8%), and Leitrim was still the lowest in the country with 70 confirmed cases making up 0.3% of the national total. There were no new cases reported in Leitrim in that 24 hour period.

The Covid-19 death toll in Ireland currently stands at 1,339, following the announcement of 23 more deaths this evening.

There is now a total of 21,983 confirmed cases in the country. As of yesterday, 13,386 have been reported as recovered from the virus, leaving just over 7,000 active cases.

A two-week extension of the lockdown was announced last Friday, with only a few restrictions relaxed, going forward.

People can now travel up to 5km from their homes for exercise, while those who have been cocooning can now go out for exercise, as long as they avoid contact with other people.

From May 18, the government plans to enter a phased roadmap to reopening the country, entering five different stages, approximately three weeks apart, while monitoring the activity of the virus.

“As Ireland works to ease restrictions, it is crucial that we preserve the progress our country has made in recent weeks," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health this evening.

“This is a highly infectious disease. It thrives in crowds. It has the potential to rapidly spread to levels that our health service will find difficult to respond to.

“While we plan how to safely emerge from recent restrictions, none of us should forget that the virus is still in our community. Those who get infected have the same risk of serious illness as they did at the beginning of this pandemic.”

As of midnight on Monday, May 4, a total of 214,761 tests have been carried out in Ireland. Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

“The positivity rate reducing is a good sign. Combined with the high level of testing we are now undertaking, this gives us confidence that we are on a path towards suppression of the disease," said Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group.