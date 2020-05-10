Man accused of assault on stepson due to reappear at Longford District Court

A man has appeared before Longford District Court charged with two counts of non-fatal offences against a person.

Both alleged assault incidents occurred on the same day, the court heard.

Gda Declan Brislane explained that the victim was the man’s 16-year-old stepson.

“He has a mark under his left ear and on his chest from a pencil. He also has a cut on the inside of his jaw and was bleeding from the mouth,” Gda Brislane explained.

The man was granted bail with a number of conditions, including that he remain contactable 24/7 and stay away from the home at which the victim is residing.

He is due to reappear on July 7 for mention or plea.