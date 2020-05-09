Man on child sex offences due to reappear at Longford District Court

A man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter and two step daughters over a 13-year period has had his case adjourned to July for preparation of a book of evidence.

One of the victims was subjected to the abuse between the ages of five and sixteen; a second between the ages of eight and 13; and the third sister between the ages of eight and nine.

DPP directions are for trial on indictment at the Circuit Court.

The man has already surrendered his passport and was granted bail with a number of conditions.

He is due to reappear in court on July14, when the book of evidence is expected to be served.