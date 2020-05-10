Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Don’t be complacent when it comes to Covid-19

Longford is the fourth smallest county in Ireland.

Smack in the middle of Ireland.

This fact lulls us into a nonchalant feeling of “it won’t happen here”, in relation to disease, generally.

But, for one of the smallest counties, Longford is high in numbers of Covid-19 infections in our population.

The most recent number is 213 cases in Longford County.

This means that a significant number in this county has contracted coronavirus.

Nobody in the county can afford to be nonchalant or offhand in taking precautions.

We haven’t been told, understandably, but nobody knows where the virus has infected.

Covid-19 could be carried by one of your nearest neighbours.

Although it may seem good to imagine the relief of easing restrictions, which Mr Varadkar (who was forced into an impossible position by earlier muscle flexing by cabinet who were fearful of being sidelined by the health professionals) explained well, on the Late Late on Friday night.

Covid-19 is a mysterious, creeping, silent, killer which anyone can carry, but not all carriers are infected.

No amount of cabinet annoyance, persistence, or so-called “push back” will change that.

That makes it a lethal threat.

This disease for which no sign yet of finding a cure, is not over.

I’d plead with people to please, take greater care.