Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Late Harold Reid was one of the best songwriters in the business

Harold Reid, the de facto leader of the famous Statler Brothers, died on Friday, April 24, aged 80. Mr Reid died from kidney failure.

Reid whose strong resonant bass voice was a feature of most Statler recordings, and performances, was also a great comic whose timing was superb.

The beginning of the Statlers’ glittering career is best told in the words of Reid himself who penned a touching tribute to the great Johnny Cash many years after they’d become famous....

“It started March of sixty-four

Many years ago

We were hired by Johnny Cash

To open up his show

Four boys, a worn out Cadillac

With a road map on the dash

For the next eight and one half years

We got paid by Cash

He took us down to Nashville

To Columbia studio

Not knowing where we came from

They told us where to go

But Johnny said, "I like 'em

Don't you give them no trash"

You see, we were Johnny's little boys

And we got paid by Cash”

Harold’s business acumen was responsible for the Statler Brothers becoming one of the highest grossing acts in the United States, where they climbed to the top of country music charts for several decades.

Harold was the writer of almost all the Statlers songs, along with his brother Don who was more understated.

Many of the Statler Brothers’ songs, including the nostalgia-themed “The Class of ’57” and “Do You Remember These,” were written or co-written by Harold Reid, who often injected clever humor and wordplay into his lyrics. For instance, in the Statlers’ 1970 hit “Bed of Roses” is an anachronism for a prostitute whose kindness unmasks the hypocrisy of self-righteous Christian moralism.

The Statler Brothers became known on this side of the world with songs such as the aforementioned “Bed Of Roses” “Do You Know You Are My Sunshine”, and “Flowers On The Wall”, all songs with a meaning that isn’t always apparent.

“Flowers On The Wall” was the Statlers only real pop/country hit — reaching the Top 10 on both the country and pop singles charts in 1965. It also earned them a Grammy Award, beating both the Supremes and the Beatles to the draw.Decades later the record was on the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino’s movie “Pulp Fiction.”

They hosted a record breaking run of TV shows on the Nashville network, but broke with the convention at the time by locating their business operations in Staunton - pronounced Stanton - their rural Virginia hometown, rather than any of the recognized entertainment hubs at the time.

Harold Reid was one of the highest earning, and prolific songwriters, recognised as one of the best in the business.

A gentleman. RIP