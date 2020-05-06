Man charged with assaulting two gardaí to appear in court

A man charged with possession of drugs and the assault of two gardaí who were trying to search him, is due to appear in court on May 19.

Fabrice Nguegoue, Richmond Court Hostel, Richmond Street, Longford, was not in court last week, due to Covid-19 restrictions, which are currently in place.

At last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, Judge Seamus Hughes heard the evidence of the incident from Gda Noelle Fahy and Gda John Hanley, who were the victims of the alleged incident.

On September 11, the two gardaí were on duty and observed Mr Nguegoue on Richmond Street.

“We informed him that he would be searched,” Gda Fahy explained to the court.

Mr Nguegoue resisted the search and, in the struggle, assaulted Gda Fahy.

“He struck me in the neck, in my throat,” she explained.

“We followed him to a house and he swung the door, which hit me in the chest. He then assaulted Gda Hanley.

“I attended Dr Trueick that day. I had soft tissue damage and was off work for three days,” she added.

Gda Hanley, when giving his evidence, explained that he had soft tissue damage to this thumb as a result of a struggle when he tried to put the handcuffs on Mr Nguegoue.

“It was very sore for a long time and there was some swelling. I took nurofen for four days,” he said, when Judge Hughes asked him about the injury.

“I attended Dr Trueick on the same day as Gda Fahy. I got an x-ray but there was no bone injury. It’s okay now. I’m left-handed, so I’m alright,” he said.

Having heard the evidence, Judge Hughes accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the case to May 19 so that he could hear from Mr Nguegoue.

“I want to know what his attitude is,”he said.