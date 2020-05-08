Longford's Senator Carrigy calls for support for local businesses

Senator Micheál Carrigy has called on the people of Longford to support local businesses as they begin to reopen after the difficult Covid-19 lockdown.

The local senator is in the process of putting together a list of local businesses in County Longford that are still offering a full or partial service.

The list includes everything from local shops, chemists, takeaways, supermarkets, hardware store, etc.

Businesses who want to be included on the list are asked to contact Sentor Carrigy directly at campaign4carrigy @gmail.com or 0834091458 with details of their business, for example, online services, opening hours, services provided, contact details, etc.

The list will be updated weekly as restrictions are lifted and businesses open.