Domestic abuse and rape crisis supports in Longford ‘Still Here’ despite Covid-19 lockdown

County Longford domestic abuse and rape crisis support services have added their voices to a major new TV, Radio and Social Media advertising campaign to tackle the serious issue of domestic violence.

The campaign seeks to reassure victims that services are still here, and that victims are being prioritised during the Covid-19 emergency.

“We welcome the timely, new Government awareness and information campaign on domestic violence, called Still Here,” said Louise Lovett of Longford Women’s Link.

“The most important message is that we are open and working to help protect women and children here in Longford Covid-19 brings challenges but we are re-configuring and finding new, creative ways to help keep women safe.

“During Covid-19 we are being reminded that we are all in this together. The response to domestic violence can be no different.

“This campaign is also asking people to be vigilant, to keep in touch with friends and family, to be aware that homes may not be safe, and to be a voice in looking for support at a time when a survivor may not be able to use hers because of being isolated or controlled with an abuser.”

The new ads were developed by the Department of Justice and Equality who collaborated with frontline services. The powerful ads depict the reality for victims of domestic abuse when their home is no longer a safe place.

Anyone in need of support can contact the following services:

Longford Women’s Link: 043 33 41511 or email louiselovett@lwl.ie

Men’s Development Network: 051-844260/1 or 086-7815605

Midwest Rape Crisis: miriam.duffy@rapecrisis.ie or 0872981492.