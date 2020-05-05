Editorial: Human kindness conquers all

Community solidarity is a powerful force that often emerges from dire straits.

In Longford, Ireland and across the world we are witnessing the dynamic materialising on two fronts. One cannot but stand back in amazement to see the good that humanity can achieve when the collective back is against the wall.

The generosity and spirit of Longford folk in New York delivering meals to nurses on the frontline and the Do it for Dan campaign is nothing less than a phenomenon to behold.

How many of us don't know the story of little Dan Donoher at this stage? Son of Aisling and Niall, the Laois boy has a potentially fatal health condition.

After getting the devastating news that their son could die by the age of two, their hearts must have been lifted to find out there is a treatment. Their hearts must have sunk within moments when they found out it would cost $2.1 million dollars in the USA.

So they did like any other parents would do - they decided to fight for their little boy. They launched a fundraiser to raise the funds, then another blow hit, Covid-19. Devastation again.

But then, in steps humanity. Firstly it was the people of Laois who began to organise. Now the people of Ireland and beyond have gone to all sorts of lengths to fundraise to Do it for Dan.

Whatever happens, Dan will have left a legacy. This little boy has reinforced the goodness of people and how we fundamentally want to help each other even when faced with the most dire of circumstances.

The same human nature that has displayed itself in helping Dan has been to the fore in fighting the Covid-19 virus.

We will be forced to drill into our reserves of human kindness over the coming months and years as the impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt by people around the world.

Like Dan's illness, it is a common enemy that we can defeat if we look after each other.